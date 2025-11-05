Vaguely foreseeable forces have come into clear view in the past two months, prompting an abrupt change of plan, in the form of a move to another state. The family, including the dogs and cats - chickens having been re-homed to a lovely rural homestead - are in the process of dismantling, filtering, purging, packing and otherwise getting our acts together.

All of this has kept me from posting for the past many weeks, though I have in the meantime set up my art website which can be accessed here.

Though this process offers abundant opportunity for posts about packing, purging, moving, staging houses, etc., I simply do not have the bandwidth to report on any of it at this point.

Sometimes you just have to focus.

This experience does, however, give the opportunity to enjoy Real Estate Porn photos of the Roughhousing homestead, which is a bit fun:

If all goes smoothly, I hope to get back to posting around the New Year. Happy holidays in the meantime.

