ROUGHHOUSING is now THE INGREDIENTS HOUSE

After a several-months hiatus, which featured a move of house and start of business, Roughhousing is back! But it’s no longer Roughhousing…

artisanal citrus leather curing in the sun? alas, no

Well, basically it is Roughhousing, but with a different name and a clearer mission: To teach people how to create beautiful domestic lives by assembling the proper ingredients, combining them with sufficient skill, and customizing projects to fit their taste and needs.

This could include:

tips for straightforward urban/suburban gardening projects with an emphasis on low-cost organic practices

chickens!

hand-built, custom-proportioned home storage solutions

some history about home economics and “receipt books” with a focus on home medicine

excellent recipes for delicious things that you normally buy in a package

interviews with inspirational people with something important to teach

traditional solutions to contemporary problems

ideas for how to make things beautiful, inspired by the teachings of Christopher Alexander

etc

MY BUSINESS

This long slog of a snow-covered winter has inspired me to get my act together and focus on earning money for the skill to which I have dedicated the most time and effort: oil portraits. This has, so far, yielded a website:

an Etsy shop:

and some daft promotional postcards featuring the likes of these:

If you know anyone who is in the market for a small portrait of people or pets, I would be most grateful if you send along my info…

EXPECTATIONS

I have, for the foreseeable future, paused paid subscriptions on this site. I thank those of you who kindly gave me a thumbs-up in the form of dollars, but I am now planning for The Ingredients House to be a monthly, rather than bi-weekly, event.

(If you like what I write, and wish to support me, perhaps you would consider this lovely mug or a custom portrait.)

THE SNOW IS MELTING

And I have had several months now in our new house to become sufficiently frustrated with issues that are BEGGING for custom solutions.

case in point

The folding workbench has been folded for too long and my nostrils yearn for the scent of freshly cut 2x4’s. Who knows what the next weeks will bring, but I’m going to get out the tape measure, just in case.